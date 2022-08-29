Brevard County attorney defends clients, supports community

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Alton Edmond is the founder of Edmond Law, LLC. He says he chose to open his own business because “I wanted to have the control over my own destiny.”

That destiny focuses largely on making a positive impact on kids in Brevard County.

“Coaching, wrestling and different things I do in the community,” Edmond said. “I’m able to do those things because I have the flexibility to be able to come and go as I please as long as it’s amenable with my court schedule.”

When he is not focusing on business and criminal defense, Edmond is hitting the mat with students at Cocoa High School. He says he has been the wrestling coach there for about two years. He says some of the students have had the unique opportunity to come and watch him wrestle as an MMA fighter. So far he has had four matches and he says watching him in the octagon allows the kids to see the moves he is trying to teach them done in real life.

Edmond says he also donates money to the program and to several other sporting organizations in the county, including boys and girls basketball programs.

When it comes to the courtroom, Edmond says, “My goal is to be as prepared as possible.”

“There is a gentleman back in 2019 that I represented who was facing up to 15 years in prison for a robbery that did not occur, and I was able to get him a not guilty verdict and he walked out of the courtroom a free man,” Edmond said. “I actually brought a different tie to court every day that week because he only had one dress shirt, one pair of dress pants and dress shoes, and he only had one tie. So, I brought a different tie from my own closet to give to him and to help him tie it every day that we had trial until the not guilty verdict.

“That’s probably the case that I am most proud of because that man was able to have an extra 2 to 3 years of freedom with his family and with his children as a result of the work that I did,” Edmond said.

The man later died.

Whether it’s in the courtroom or in the community, Edmond is passionate about serving. “I do the best that I can.”

“I grew up in a very poor community that was lacking of many resources and I am trying to be the person that my community needed more of as a child,” said Edmond.

To learn more about Edmond Law and its services, go to the Edmond Trial Law website.

You can also watch Edmond fight as part of a fundraiser to raise money for local kids Saturday, Sept. 17 at Astronaut High School. The doors open at 4 p.m. The fight starts at 5 p.m.