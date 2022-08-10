‘I’m very proud of her:’ Cocoa volunteer makes helping people her mission

Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When she’s not running her own business, one Brevard County native is paying it forward in the community she grew up in.

Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.

Giving her time through the police department’s Volunteer Citizen Observer Program, known as VCOP, Davis said she makes it her mission to regularly check on seniors and business owners throughout Cocoa.

She told News 6 she knows it means the world for many seniors just to see a smiling face.

“They smile, and they wave, ‘Hey, Ms. Marci, thanks for passing by,’” Davis said. “What I love most about working in the community is the contact that I have with people.”

VCOPS are trained volunteers who work alongside officers to assist with things like traffic control and patrol.

Her full-time job consists of bookkeeping and tax preparation through her business, MND Concepts. She also manages the operations at Celebration Tabernacle Church and two nearby plazas.

Born and raised in Cocoa, Davis loves getting results for her community.

“Sometimes, it’s something I may say that could make a great impact on someone, or they may have a need that I can help them with,” Davis said.

She also spends her free time running her nonprofit, Relief Center Brevard, which is aimed at mentoring teens and helping grieving families.

“Some of the kids in our church and in the community, I treat them like they’re my own kids. I talked to them just like they’re my own,” Davis said.

Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV applauds Davis’ sacrifice and mission to help keep kids on track.

“Every time I see her, she always has a pleasant atmosphere about herself,” Collier said. “She does such a great job, and I’m very proud of her.”

Collier said she earned the award last year as VCOP of the Year because of her impact, commitment, and many would argue, her bright smile.

