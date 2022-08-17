Sanford educator looks to give students ‘learning without limitations’

SANFORD, Fla. – One educator in Sanford is opening the door for children to learn in their own way and unlock their full potential.

Megan Allen is the CEO and founder of Prodigy Academy Advance Learning Center in Sanford where the school’s motto is ‘Learning without limitations’.

Allen says her private school and learning academy caters to children as young as 3-years old. Students come from all backgrounds, including kids with learning challenges, disabilities, and some kids who may need more guidance with things like test taking skills.

“We try not to just cater to one child. If your child needs computers, that child will use a computer,” said Allen, “if your child needs a book, let them learn from a book”.

Allen is also a therapist and uses her expertise to teach students life skills and problem solving.

“The world is not a textbook. It’s not a thing you can read in one book and say ‘ok I got it.’ It does not function like that,” she said.

When she’s not teaching, Allen runs her nonprofit called Prodigy Kids Incorporated where and children regularly take part in community food drives and other service projects. She’s also a track coach, motivating kids through sports.

Allen told News 6 it’s a relief, knowing that our next generation of scholars are on the right track.

For Alana Hendrieth, 7, it’s been that motivation that’s kept her going while attending the learning academy for the past four years.

“They tell me I can do anything,” said Hendrieth. “I’m In the third grade now and ever since I’ve been learning, I’ve been smarter.”

Students said they credit their teachers, including owner Megan Allen, for teaching subjects in a more unique way.

8-year-old Ranarte Allen said he wants to become an engineer. He told News 6 he likes the smaller class sizes and the emphasis on individual learning styles.

“When I learn, they make it fun. So it’s not like boring,” he said.

You can learn more about Prodigy Academy here.

