Man arrested 4 months after forcing himself on woman in Orlando home break-in, police say

(Left) A sketch of the man who forced himself on a woman following a break-in, (Right) Karland Gillens, 46, who police believe is responsible for the attack.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of sexually battering a woman during a June break-in at an Orlando home has been arrested, according to police.

Officers arrested Karland Gillens, 46, on Friday.

According to police, the sexual battery happened on June 4 in the Carver Shores neighborhood in east Orlando.

After breaking in, Gillens went into the victim’s bedroom and threatened her, claiming he had a gun, according to investigators.

A sketch of a man was released following the attack. Police have not said exactly how they determined Gillens was the suspect; however, officers did thank the community for submitting tips to Crimeline.

Gillens faces charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon and armed burglary.

Records also show Gillens was arrested on June 5, accused in another burglary at a home along Evers Place in Orlando’s Richmond Heights neighborhood. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police Gillens had broken into the home on two other occasions as well.

That case remains open, according to court records.

