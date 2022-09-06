Georgia deputy police chief arrested for soliciting a prostitute in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy police chief from the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia was arrested in Polk County for soliciting a prostitute, according to investigators.

Deputies said Jason DiPrima, from Kingston, Georgia, was in Orlando attending the American Polygraph Association seminar.

DiPrima was arrested on Sept. 1 around 11 p.m. by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the statement, DiPrima responded to an online advertisement on Aug. 31 and began a conversation with an undercover detective. During the communication, Diprima agreed to sexual activities with the undercover detective, but then “got spooked” and asked to see her the next evening, deputies said.

On Sept. 1, detectives said that DiPrima reinitiated the conversation with the undercover detective and agreed to come to an undisclosed location for a meetup while agreeing to pay $120 for “full service” sex . Upon arrival, DiPrima confirmed the arrangement by giving the undercover detective $180 and a multipack of White Claw.

DiPrima was then arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail, where he was released after paying a $500 bond. The Cartersville Georgia Police Department was notified of the arrest.

The arrest was a part of a weeklong human trafficking undercover enforcement operation conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, according to investigators.

