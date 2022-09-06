Orange City man killed in freak accident

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and firefighters were called at 5:40 p.m. to Grand Avenue, where witnesses reported that Guse was riding a side-by-side UTV around the property and it became stuck on the edge of a hill.

Guse got out of the vehicle, then returned to it and began to climb inside, causing it to shift and break free, deputies said. As Guse tried to get out of the vehicle’s path, it rolled over him and down the hill, according to officials.

Guse was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information has been released.

