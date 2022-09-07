84º

Lightning strike sets fire to Orange County apartment building, officials say

Approximately 20 families displaced after fire, officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reported lightning strike set fire to a Hunter’s Creek apartment building Tuesday evening, displacing approximately 20 families, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the building, which was part of the Osprey Links Apartment Complex, had flames coming through its roof and eaves when crews arrived.

The fire has since been extinguished, though approximately 20 families were displaced in the aftermath, officials said.

OCFR told News 6 it has contacted the Red Cross for help with relocating displaced families.

