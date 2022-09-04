VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal

The Orlando Fire Department battle a car fire on Interstate 4 near exit 75 by Universal Boulevard on September 2.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said.

Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Traffic was affected for about 30 minutes and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

