Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County.
The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429.
Details about the wreck have not been released.
Osceola County Fire Rescue and Polk Fire Rescue have been called to the scene.
Check back for updates.
Units from @OSCFR and @PolkFire are arriving on scene to a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-4 at mile marker 59. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/86y5hftWu3— Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) August 23, 2022