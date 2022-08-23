83º

LIVE

Traffic

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

Crash reported on I-4 east near SR-429

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, Traffic, Crash
A multivehicle crash slows I-4 in Osceola County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County.

The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Osceola County Fire Rescue and Polk Fire Rescue have been called to the scene.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email