Orlando firefighters respond to same home, burning again 3 weeks later

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando firefighters early Wednesday worked to determine what caused a blaze at a home on Westmoreland Drive that had also caught fire three weeks prior.

Video from the scene shows firefighters mulling about in the aftermath at 30 North Westmoreland Drive, just south of West Washington Street.

City officials previously told News 6 that the building had been condemned in July due to several safety violations, and because it was over occupancy.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and no other details have so far been released. News 6 has reached out to the Orlando Fire Department to learn more.

