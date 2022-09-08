77º

Rockledge neighborhood blocked with crime tape as police surround home

Investigation taking place on South Carolina Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Police swarmed a Rockledge neighborhood Thursday morning, but few details have been released about an investigation centered on a home.

Rescue crews were called to South Carolina Avenue, west of Fiske Boulevard, after a death was reported at the home.

Crime scene investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office later entered the home, but Rockledge police have not released any other information.

A man who lives nearby said he didn’t know much about the woman who lives in the home.

“I don’t know her name. I just know she loves playing with the kids. She’s quiet, shy. That’s about it,” Derek Crowe said.

Check back for updates.

