Convicted sexual predator accused of raping pregnant woman in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A convicted sexual predator who was already on supervised release is back behind bars, accused of raping a pregnant woman at his home in Brevard County.

Richard Rumsey, 60, was booked into the Brevard County jail Tuesday.

Deputies said the attack happened on Aug. 27 at 1951 Brady Cove Road near Titusville, Rumsey’s home.

The victim told investigators Rumsey was giving her a ride but told her that he had to stop at his home first, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Investigators said the victim, who was 21 weeks pregnant at the time, was told to wait in Rumsey’s bedroom. The woman said she felt uncomfortable and texted her husband what was happening, records show.

The victim said Rumsey then pushed her onto the bed and forced himself on her, the affidavit stated. Rumsey later dropped the victim off at a fast-food restaurant and she made her way to the hospital where she spoke with deputies, records show.

Investigators said they had the woman call Rumsey. During the call, Rumsey said, “I’m sorry, I thought I was loving you, not raping you.”

Rumsey faces charges of sexual battery and violation of probation.

Rumsey is designated a sexual predator, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website, who was on supervised release.

Rumsey was previously sentenced in 2004 to 7 and a half years in prison on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 and sexual battery on a victim younger than 12. Records show Rumsey was released from prison in 2009.

