Wakeboarders to make waves in Orlando competition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Red Bull Double or Nothing is bringing the best wakeboarders in the world to Orlando this month.

The MasterCraft XStar trick competition will be held in downtown Orlando at Lake Ivanhoe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event is free and open to spectators at Gaston Edwards Park.

Competitors will be riding behind the award-winning XStar, which will use the world’s most powerful towboat engine, event officials said.

“A new wrinkle in this year’s event is the introduction of two wild card spots, saved for boarders in the general public who can submit a video for a chance to be selected by Parks to compete,” event officials said in a news release. “The submission phase is now open and will close on Sept 10th. Just tag @parxxx on Instagram with hashtag #doubleornothingwildcard before then to get your submission in.”

The organizers added that three of the best women riders—Meagan Ethell, Jamie Lopino and Mary Morgan—will also showcase their talents during an exhibition between the semifinals and finals.

