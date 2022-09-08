West Orange High School receives second threat; suspect questioned

ORLANDO, Fla. – A high school in Orange County on Thursday received its second threat in two days, but the sheriff’s office said a suspect was identified and all students were safe.

West Orange High School in Ocoee was placed on hold Wednesday because of a written threat against the school that sheriff’s deputies investigated. Students were kept in their classrooms until an all-clear was given, which happened about three hours after the school went into hold status.

A second written threat was reported Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The threat was similar to the previous one, officials said.

Deputies said they identified and were questioning someone suspected of writing both threats, but no other details, including whether the person is a student, have been released.

