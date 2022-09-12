Man pleads in voyeurism case at University of Florida, faces similar charges at UCF

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of secretly recording women on the University of Florida campus was sentenced in Alachua County on Sept. 8.

A judge sentenced Deontre Mason to one year of house arrest and four years of probation with electronic monitoring after he pleaded no contest to nine counts of video voyeurism, court records show.

The judge also sentenced Mason to 90 days in jail, but gave him credit for 81 days already served. He was also ordered not to have any contact with any of his victims, not to have contact with any college or universities and to undergo a mental health evaluation within 30 days of release.

Police said they found 37 videos of 18 women from the University of Florida on his phone, according to the report.

Mason was arrested in 2021 in connection to an incident of video voyeurism at the University of Central Florida, according to the school’s police department.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 in a restroom on the first floor of the L3 Harris Corporation Engineering Center. The victim who reported the violation noticed a phone hovering over the stall divider and confronted the voyeur outside the bathroom, officers said.

He was arrested after license plate readers helped police locate his car entering the campus, according to the department. He was not a student at UCF and did not have a connection to the university, officials said.

Mason still faces a potential trial in Orange County for the charges stemming from the UCF case.

