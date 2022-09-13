EHEAP provides seniors with energy bill assistance

Seniors living in Central Florida may qualify to receive assistance with their energy bills, according to the Senior Resource Alliance.

Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program, or EHEAP, is a federally funded program aimed at helping qualified seniors ages 60 and up pay their energy bills in an emergency.

Qualifying seniors in Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard Counties are eligible to receive up to $5,000 through the program, which can be used to pay past due utility bills, buy things like portable fans and window air conditioners, or make repairs to existing heating and cooling units.

“The summer months provide a particular challenge to seniors because hotter temperatures mean higher than usual energy bills,” Karla Radka, president and CEO of SRA, said. “With the additional burden of inflation, it is more important than ever that seniors know there is help available if they need it.”

Eligible seniors have until Sept. 30 to apply.

For more information on whether you may qualify or to apply, visit the Senior Resource Alliance’s website here.

