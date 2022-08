👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami-Dade County

- Population aged 65 or older: 16.3%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

- Median age: 40.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 38.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 41.8 years old

- Total population: 2,705,528 people

#49. Broward County

- Population aged 65 or older: 16.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%

- Median age: 40.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 39.4 years old

--- Median age of females: 41.6 years old

- Total population: 1,942,273 people

#48. Escambia County

- Population aged 65 or older: 16.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%

- Median age: 37.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 35.2 years old

--- Median age of females: 39.8 years old

- Total population: 316,691 people

#47. Hamilton County

- Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

- Median age: 40 years old

--- Median age of males: 37.6 years old

--- Median age of females: 45 years old

- Total population: 14,397 people

#46. Bay County

- Population aged 65 or older: 17.5%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%

- Median age: 40.6 years old

--- Median age of males: 39 years old

--- Median age of females: 42.2 years old

- Total population: 180,076 people

#45. Washington County

- Population aged 65 or older: 17.6%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

- Median age: 41.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 39.6 years old

--- Median age of females: 44.6 years old

- Total population: 25,094 people

#44. Gadsden County

- Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

- Median age: 41.4 years old

--- Median age of males: 40.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 42.3 years old

- Total population: 45,787 people

#43. Bradford County

- Population aged 65 or older: 18%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%

- Median age: 39.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 37.6 years old

--- Median age of females: 43.5 years old

- Total population: 27,723 people

#42. Calhoun County

- Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

- Median age: 41.9 years old

--- Median age of males: 39.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 44.5 years old

- Total population: 14,324 people

#41. Columbia County

- Population aged 65 or older: 18.8%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%

- Median age: 40.6 years old

--- Median age of males: 39.1 years old

--- Median age of females: 42.8 years old

- Total population: 70,898 people

#40. Okeechobee County

- Population aged 65 or older: 19.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

- Median age: 40.9 years old

--- Median age of males: 38.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 43.7 years old

- Total population: 41,611 people

#39. Walton County

- Population aged 65 or older: 19.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

- Median age: 44.1 years old

--- Median age of males: 42.4 years old

--- Median age of females: 45.8 years old

- Total population: 71,049 people

#38. Holmes County

- Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

- Median age: 42.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 38.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 46.9 years old

- Total population: 19,530 people

#37. Jackson County

- Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%

- Median age: 42.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 40.3 years old

--- Median age of females: 45.5 years old

- Total population: 47,409 people

#36. Taylor County

- Population aged 65 or older: 20%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%

- Median age: 43.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 40 years old

--- Median age of females: 45.7 years old

- Total population: 21,709 people

#35. Gilchrist County

- Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%

- Median age: 41.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 37.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 46.7 years old

- Total population: 18,245 people

#34. St. Johns County

- Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

- Median age: 43.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 43 years old

--- Median age of females: 44.7 years old

- Total population: 255,410 people

#33. Polk County

- Population aged 65 or older: 20.3%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%

- Median age: 40.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 38.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 41.2 years old

- Total population: 705,735 people

#32. Suwannee County

- Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

- Median age: 43.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 41.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 45.7 years old

- Total population: 44,290 people

#31. Madison County

- Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%

- Median age: 44.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 40.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old

- Total population: 18,557 people

#30. Nassau County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

- Median age: 45.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 44.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 47 years old

- Total population: 85,762 people

#29. Gulf County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 14.5%

- Median age: 46.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 52.2 years old

- Total population: 15,073 people

#28. DeSoto County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%

- Median age: 40.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 38.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 44 years old

- Total population: 37,371 people

#27. Monroe County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 15.3%

- Median age: 47.9 years old

--- Median age of males: 47.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 47.9 years old

- Total population: 75,137 people

#26. Pasco County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

- Median age: 44.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 43.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 45.5 years old

- Total population: 539,885 people

#25. Putnam County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%

- Median age: 45 years old

--- Median age of males: 44.3 years old

--- Median age of females: 46.4 years old

- Total population: 73,784 people

#24. Dixie County

- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

- Median age: 46.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 43.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.7 years old

- Total population: 16,740 people

#23. Franklin County

- Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 15.8%

- Median age: 47.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 44.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 51.2 years old

- Total population: 11,914 people

#22. Jefferson County

- Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

- Median age: 47.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 42.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.8 years old

- Total population: 14,278 people

#21. Brevard County

- Population aged 65 or older: 23.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%

- Median age: 47.2 years old

--- Median age of males: 45.4 years old

--- Median age of females: 49 years old

- Total population: 594,001 people

#20. Palm Beach County

- Population aged 65 or older: 24%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

- Median age: 45 years old

--- Median age of males: 43 years old

--- Median age of females: 46.7 years old

- Total population: 1,482,057 people

#19. St. Lucie County

- Population aged 65 or older: 24.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

- Median age: 45.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 43.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 47.1 years old

- Total population: 320,914 people

#18. Levy County

- Population aged 65 or older: 24.4%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%

- Median age: 47 years old

--- Median age of males: 45.9 years old

--- Median age of females: 48.2 years old

- Total population: 40,979 people

#17. Volusia County

- Population aged 65 or older: 24.5%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%

- Median age: 46.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 45 years old

--- Median age of females: 48.5 years old

- Total population: 546,107 people

#16. Pinellas County

- Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

- Median age: 48.4 years old

--- Median age of males: 46.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 49.9 years old

- Total population: 970,985 people

#15. Lake County

- Population aged 65 or older: 26.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

- Median age: 47 years old

--- Median age of males: 45.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 48.5 years old

- Total population: 356,115 people

#14. Hernando County

- Population aged 65 or older: 27.5%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%

- Median age: 48.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 47.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.1 years old

- Total population: 190,700 people

#13. Manatee County

- Population aged 65 or older: 27.5%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%

- Median age: 48.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 47.4 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.3 years old

- Total population: 393,847 people

#12. Glades County

- Population aged 65 or older: 28.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 15.0%

- Median age: 47.9 years old

--- Median age of males: 47.2 years old

--- Median age of females: 49.8 years old

- Total population: 13,777 people

#11. Lee County

- Population aged 65 or older: 28.5%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.6%

- Median age: 48.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 47.4 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.1 years old

- Total population: 756,570 people

#10. Marion County

- Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%

- Median age: 48.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 46.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 50.2 years old

- Total population: 360,210 people

#9. Flagler County

- Population aged 65 or older: 30.6%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%

- Median age: 51.8 years old

--- Median age of males: 51 years old

--- Median age of females: 52.6 years old

- Total population: 112,854 people

#8. Martin County

- Population aged 65 or older: 31.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%

- Median age: 52.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 50.8 years old

--- Median age of females: 54.5 years old

- Total population: 160,420 people

#7. Collier County

- Population aged 65 or older: 32.2%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.1%

- Median age: 51.3 years old

--- Median age of males: 49.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 53 years old

- Total population: 379,345 people

#6. Indian River County

- Population aged 65 or older: 32.9%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.0%

- Median age: 54 years old

--- Median age of males: 52.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 55.3 years old

- Total population: 156,964 people

#5. Highlands County

- Population aged 65 or older: 35.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%

- Median age: 54.1 years old

--- Median age of males: 52.7 years old

--- Median age of females: 55.4 years old

- Total population: 104,574 people

#4. Citrus County

- Population aged 65 or older: 36.4%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 14.7%

- Median age: 56.7 years old

--- Median age of males: 55.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 57.5 years old

- Total population: 147,938 people

#3. Sarasota County

- Population aged 65 or older: 36.7%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 14.2%

- Median age: 56.6 years old

--- Median age of males: 55.1 years old

--- Median age of females: 57.8 years old

- Total population: 427,766 people

#2. Charlotte County

- Population aged 65 or older: 40.1%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 12.0%

- Median age: 59.5 years old

--- Median age of males: 58.6 years old

--- Median age of females: 60.1 years old

- Total population: 185,926 people

#1. Sumter County

- Population aged 65 or older: 57.8%

- Population aged 18 and younger: 7.3%

- Median age: 68 years old

--- Median age of males: 67.5 years old

--- Median age of females: 68.5 years old

- Total population: 129,938 people

