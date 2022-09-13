Person of interest in Lake double homicide died of self-inflicted gunshot, Ormond Beach police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police now say the woman who was a person of interest in two deaths in Lake County died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a traffic stop.

Investigators said Samantha Butler, 29, shot herself after crashing her car in the parking lot of a KFC along West Granada Boulevard on Aug. 26.

Police said they attempted to stop the car after someone reported a vehicle with a bullet hole in the area.

Investigators said they spotted the white Volvo and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle drove off but slammed into another vehicle, records show.

Officers said a man —Roger Gilbert, 35 — ran away from the crash, leaving Butler dead inside the car.

Police said they followed Gilbert into the Dollar Tree where continued his attempt to get away from officers. Officers eventually shocked Gilbert with a Taser and placed him in cuffs, an affidavit shows.

Gilbert was found with a stolen gun in his waistband, according to a charging affidavit.

Investigators said Gilbert and Butler are considered persons of interest in the deaths of two people found shot inside a Lake County home.

Lake County deputies said they found David Mikell, 34, of Umatilla, and Shane Clements, 41, of Altoona, dead on Aug. 26.

Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not said how the pair may be involved in the deadly shooting.

Gilbert is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

