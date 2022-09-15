McKenzie Milton, 3MG Roofing offer ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’

McKenzie Milton is one of the greatest players in UCF history. Now, the quarterback who led the Knights to unprecedented heights is one of the program’s biggest cheerleaders.

He predicts UCF will bounce back from the loss to Louisville and even finish the season with an AAC title.

Milton stopped by News 6 with some new teammates. Milton, along with 3MG Roofing and Solar, are offering UCF fans the chance at a unique game day experience: the opportunity to be on the field with him prior to a UCF home game.

Fans also have the chance to win signed memorabilia and more.

Fans can enter by texting “UCFFAN” to 888-458-3640. One fan who registers for a free roof inspection will be chosen to accompany Milton onto the field before a UCF home game.

