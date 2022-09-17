Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

Upon arrival, deputies found that two people had been stabbed, and one told deputies that 30-year-old Christina Adams was responsible, the release says.

Deputies said they were able to find Adams driving not far from the home.

After being detained and interviewed by detectives, Adams said she was angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims, the release shows.

Deputies said Adams stated she stabbed both victims with a large knife several times. She added that after she thought they were dead, she tried to destroy evidence, changed her clothes and went shopping, deputies said.

“These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “I’m very proud of my deputies and detective that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Adams faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Deputies said she is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

