Miya Marcano Foundation hosts day of remembrance at Orange County apartments 1 year after her death

19-year-old went missing on Sept. 24, 2021, found dead on Oct. 2, 2021

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Apartment complex owners at center of Miya Marcano case admit to lack of safeguards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miya Marcano Foundation is set to host “A Day of Remembrance” for the 19-year-old Friday night at the Arden Villas apartments in Orange County to mark one year after her death.

The foundation, which was created after Marcano’s death to support and provide resources to families of people who are missing, will host the event at 6 p.m. at the apartment complex she lived in and went missing from back in September 2021.

“We can’t believe it has already been a year. We made a vow as an organization to ensure that Miya’s legacy lives on. The Foundation would like for the entire Orlando, Florida, and surrounding areas to come together and help us celebrate the life of Miya Marcano, as well as support her family during this difficult time,” the foundation’s spokesperson Jodi Covington said in a statement. “Attendees will be invited to light a candle, say a few words, and share the beautiful memories they have of Miya or the impact her life has had on them.”

Since Marcano was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2021, and found dead on Oct. 2, 2021, the foundation has efforted Miya’s Law, legislation which went into effect in July 2022 and aims to increase physical safety for renters.

The law came after deputies said they identified Marcano’s killer as 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex who was found dead from an apparent suicide on Sept. 27, two days after Marcano was last seen. Orlando’s District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office determined Marcano died of “homicide by undetermined means,” according to the final Dec. 16, 2021, report.

The Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington is scheduled to speak at the “Day of Remembrance.”

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

