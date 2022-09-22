Space Coast Pride Festival returns for 1st time since start of pandemic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Pride Festival and Parade returns this week at a new location in Brevard County.

The event previously held in Eau Gallie was suspended for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Everyone is so excited that Pridefest is back, I think they have been waiting for it and craving an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate because it can be really lonely especially in a place that feels more conservative and you are not able to be yourself, be out and proud. It can feel scary sometimes,” Tina Jensen of Space Coast Pride said.

This year’s festival and parade happens on Saturday, Sept. 24, in historic downtown Melbourne. All are welcome to the free event.

“We need our allies to come out and stand with us and be proud,” Jensen said.

The festival includes 100 vendors on East New Haven Avenue between Livingston Street and Melbourne Court.

There will be two stages with 6 hours of entertainment. Twenty-four entertainers are scheduled to perform, including Raine Stern from NBC’s “The Voice,” Orlando Gay Chorus, and Rae O. Light.

Space Coast Pride handout image (Space Coast Pride handout image)

The Space Coast Pride parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Melbourne Auditorium.

This year’s parade marshals are Space Coast Pride Director Emeritus Rose Rubino, Brevard County School Board Member Jennifer Jenkins, and LGBTQIA+ Youth Advocate and Winner of the Space Coast Pride Randall D. Kelly/Kelli Randell Memorial Scholarship, Sebastian Cook.

For more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: