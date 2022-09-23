A complete overview of Orlando-area plays your children will love

A view inside the acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall at its grand opening in downtown Orlando on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. The third phase completes the original design of the $613 million performing arts center. (Roberto Gonzalez/AP Images for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

ORLANDO, Fla. – “West Side Story,” “Wicked,” and “Hamilton” are more than likely names of Broadway shows you’re familiar with; however, themes of history, religion, love and revenge are not necessarily topics you can get your little ones to sit comfortably through.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of plays you can take your children to before the end of 2022.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Blue’s Clues and You!

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theater, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

Join Blue and friends in a Broadway style song and dance show.

Help Rainbow Puppy make a music video, float in outer space along with Blue and friends along with much more.

Dog Man: The Musical

Orlando Repertory Theatre, Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey.

George and Harold have been creating comics but now they’re in 5th grade, and it’s time for them to upgrade to musicals. This musical production follows the story of Dog Man who is part dog, part policeman as he saves the city from Flippy the cyborg fish, and attempts to catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat.

Young People’s Concert-Game Overture

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theater, Oct. 12 and 19, at 12 p.m.

This one is for the kids who spend their day glued to a gaming controller. When the live stream of a game suddenly glitches, you are swept away to an orchestra. The only way home: go on a symphonic quest with musical puzzles, game hacks, and finish with a super boss.

Theaterworks USA’s Click, Clack, Moo

Orlando Repertory Theatre, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Based on the book by Billy Aronson.

This performance geared towards kids K-4 follows the story of Farmer Brown and his granddaughter Jenny. When Jenny comes for a visit and Farmer Brown declares the farm a tech-free zone, he puts her computer in the cold barn. Cows go on strike, blankets are demanded, and chickens join the cause in solidarity.

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids

Eastmonte Civic Center, Nov. 4-6

Join the Eastmonte Civic Center in Altamonte Springs for their rendition of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Pongo and Perdita happily raise their puppies until Cruella De Vil formulates a plan to steal the puppies and turn them into her new fur coat.

Disney Junior Live on Tour

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

This concert style show features singing, dancing, acrobatics and more.

When Mickey, Minnie and pals are setting up for a costume party, mysterious green rain, wind and smoke interrupt. Find out if the Marvel superheroes be able to save Mickey and his friends in time for the party.

The Funkijam Show: Rock or Treat Halloween Fair

The Orlando Repertory Theatre, Oct. 22-30, select dates and times.

With Halloween right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about some fun fall activities to fill your time.

Head over to the Orlando Repertory Theatre for a musical for children where audience members will dance, sing, and play along with performers. Throw on a costume and join Captain Jam and the Agents of Jam as they have fun, jam out, and celebrate Halloween around the world.

Disney Princess: The Concert

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Steinmetz Hall, Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, Nov. 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While this one is not necessarily a play, we felt like it still deserves a place on this list.

This concert features a quartet of Broadway and television icons such as Christy Altomare and Susan Egan among others as they sing the music of every Disney Princess and give some insight into what went into playing these characters.

This event is geared towards ages 6 and up. Young kids will enjoy listening to Disney music while mom and dad experience a little nostalgia.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: