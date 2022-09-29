76-year-old man rescued from flooded Volusia County apartment, police say

A 76-year-old man was rescued from his home after it was flooded due to storms, police said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was rescued from his apartment after it had became flooded with water from Hurricane Ian, the Holly Hill Police Department said Thursday.

Police said they received an anonymous tip that the man was trapped in his apartment, which was taking on water from the storm.

Upon arrival, police said they found the man sitting up on a makeshift bed, and his entire apartment had been flooded. According to the department, the man was deaf, and there was no power to his apartment due to the storm.

Police said they were able to evacuate the man from his home, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. (Holly Hill Police Department)

