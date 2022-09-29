Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

A sailboat has crashed up against the seawall at Cocoa Village, which was an issue during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County.

The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall.

It’s not known where the boat came from, or how it got there.

In 2017 after Hurricane Irma, the city of Cocoa and Brevard County had to spend money to remove several boats that crashed up against the seawall in Cocoa Village, as well as derelict boats all over the county.

The seawall also had to be repaired back then.

