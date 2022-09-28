WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday.

Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon.

Twitter user @pgallup68 captured video showing the strong winds shaking trees in Satellite Beach.

Emergency management officials said the hurricane is expected to be more of a rain event than a wind or storm debris event, anticipating the county to be hit by approximately a foot of rain over the next 24 hours. County officials added its system is equipped to move 85,000 gallons of water every minute toward the Indian River Lagoon.

In a 1:30 p.m. update, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey compared Hurricane Ian’s impact on Brevard County to that of Tropical Storm Fay in 2008. He added there is no need for mandatory evacuations or curfews in the area.

“There’s no need for a curfew here. We know that if we ask our citizens to get to a spot and stay there, they’re going to do that,” Ivey said. “They know that we’re looking out for them and they look out for us each and every day so what we would advise everybody at this point (to do) is stay where you are.”

As the storm slams Central Florida, rain will get heavier through the day and wind speeds will increase. We can also expect tropical storm-force winds and some hurricane-force gusts.

