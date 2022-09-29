Loud boom heard as Hurricane Ian hits I-Drive with wind, rain

An explosion is heard during Mike DeForest's live update from International Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian began to pummel Orange County with heavy wind and rain Wednesday night, as seen from International Drive in Orlando.

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest has been covering the tourism corridor all day as visitors, recovery crews, electric linemen and storm evacuees alike hole up in hotels.

While wind shook traffic lights and palm trees about 60 miles southeast of the storm’s center, little damage had been seen as of Wednesday night, DeForest said. He added they still had lights and power along I-Drive.

Then a loud “boom” was heard.

“Whoa! I don’t know what that was,” DeForest said. “It wasn’t a transformer, not sure what that bang was.”

It’s not known yet where that sound came from.

Orange County is expected to experience winds from 70 to 90 mph, 10 to 15 inches of rain and scattered tornados as Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida.

Wind gusts and rain increasing along International Drive in Orlando as #HurricaneIan passes south of here. #News6 pic.twitter.com/9mq9osf6Bv — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) September 29, 2022

