WATCH: Streets flood in low-lying areas of Daytona Beach

Heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Ian is already causing flooding in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state.

The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.

News 6′s Brian Didlake reported seeing 2 to 3 feet of water in the streets of Daytona Beach at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Ballough Road.

Video shows water coming up over the wheels of a Daytona Beach police cruiser as it drove through the streets.

Didlake said debris was floating in the waters covering the roads.

Volusia County is expected to see between 10 and 15 inches of rain as Ian moves through the area, along with the strong rip currents.

Volusia County 11 p.m. conditions

Ian approached Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, producing severe storm surge and winds, and later reached land at Cayo Costa on the southwest coast.

