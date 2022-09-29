72º

VIDEO: Active power lines down in Maitland

The downed power lines are across McGregor Way near McIntosh Way

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Downed power lines in Maitland (Maitland Fire Rescue)

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland Fire Rescue and the Maitland Police Department are assisting with active power lines on the ground, according to the fire department.

The downed power lines are across McGregor Way near McIntosh Way in the Dommerich neighborhood, according to the department.

Maitland Fire Rescue reminds residents to stay away from downed power lines and to:

  • Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.
  • Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
  • Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
  • Avoid driving over a fallen power line.
  • Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a fallen power line.

