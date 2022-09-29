VIDEO: Active power lines down in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland Fire Rescue and the Maitland Police Department are assisting with active power lines on the ground, according to the fire department.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The downed power lines are across McGregor Way near McIntosh Way in the Dommerich neighborhood, according to the department.

Maitland Fire Rescue reminds residents to stay away from downed power lines and to:

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a fallen power line.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: