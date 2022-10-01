Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian.

In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher.

Ward Perez lives at the Village Springs at Lake Orlando Apartments. It’s where we saw part of his complex’s parking lot looking more like a river Saturday morning.

He said thankfully he was able to move his car to safety, and his apartment was spared, too.

“It’s just been flooding around the complex, debris everywhere,” said Perez.

He said water got onto his patio, but his apartment thankfully was spared.

“We noticed there was a part of the apartment that was a little too deep into the ground and water did start to form and pull in there, and we were afraid it was going to break through the walls,” said Perez.

Bobby Turner also lives in Rosemont. He showed News 6 the canal that has risen only feet away from his Rosemont apartment.

“You can walk like 20 yards before you get to the canal. That’s just how high it came,” said Turner.

He said it’s been pretty alarming as a newcomer to Florida.

“Kind of scary, makes me want to move back to Georgia,” said Turner.

He said he’s been finding ways to give back and get results for his neighbors.

“I went around asking people if they were alright. Like my neighbor across the street over there, she had a lot of debris that fell in her yard. I went and helped her out and moving stuff so people can get out,” said Turner.

