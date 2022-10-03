Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida

Photos taken Friday along Dunns Creek in Putnam County after Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening.

Lee County had the most with 42 deaths while Volusia County had five, and Lake County had one.

Collier – 3

Hendry – 1

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 42

Manatee – 2

Sarasota – 3

Volusia – 5

The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following an autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Additional updates will be provided as they come in.

