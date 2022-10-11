Lead levels ‘higher than normal’ in water at Volusia County elementary school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County school officials announced Tuesday that lead levels in the drinking water at a Port Orange elementary school were found to be “higher than normal.”

During regularly scheduled maintenance, six buildings with a total of 11 classrooms at Sugar Hill Elementary School were identified as having lead levels higher than the normal level in their water, officials said.

According to a release from the district, affected water fountains were immediately turned off and made unavailable.

The district superintendent recommended an emergency be declared to replace or reline the piping at the school, and bottled water will be provided to students and staff until the problem can be fixed, the release shows.

School officials said that the district’s maintenance and construction departments only install certified lead-free fixtures and piping.

