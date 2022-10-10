Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple in their home, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Monday after being accused of falsely imprisoning two people in their own home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 23, a man — later identified as Carmelo Cruz, 44, of Kissimmee — stopped near a home at 625 Eldron Avenue in a black SUV, wearing what appeared to be a silver law enforcement-style badge, bulletproof vest, black baseball hat, black face mask, black gloves, black t-shirt and wielding a rifle, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the report, a husband and wife lived at the property, and Cruz directed the pair into the home and handcuffed them before searching the home for guns and money, the couple told deputies.

The wife told investigators she eventually saw that Cruz’s firearm didn’t seem to be loaded, and after Cruz left the home with several hundred dollars, she slipped out of her handcuffs, caught up with Cruz in the driveway and began screaming for help, the report reads.

Deputies said she attacked Cruz to prevent his escape, removing his badge, phone and mask in the process. Several neighbors told deputies they saw the skirmish and that Cruz eventually fled in his SUV, deputies said.

Detectives said doorbell surveillance video shows Cruz stating “Policia” in front of the home while armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Another video shows Cruz being chased by the couple, both still restrained with their hands behind their backs, detectives said.

Following the incident, investigators said Cruz’s phone, a utility bill and Delta boarding passes with Cruz’s name on them were found outside of the home. Cruz was eventually arrested Monday morning, the affidavit shows.

Cruz faces charges of home invasion robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and impersonating a law enforcement officer while committing a felony. He is held on $190,000 bond.

