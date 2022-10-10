Deltona man arrested, accused of sharing child pornography online, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – A Deltona man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested after detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Shawn Asbury, 27, faces 17 counts of possessing child pornography. He was arrested Friday and transported to the Volusia County jail following an eight-month investigation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, detectives began investigating Asbury after receiving a tip from the center which notifies law enforcement agencies about possible sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

According to the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at Asbury’s home where they located multiple photos and videos depicting girls.

Investigators found out that Asbury had downloaded over 63 files and sent them out to other people online

Asbury remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $500,000 bail.

Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 323-3574.

