WATCH LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update on the state’s recovery efforts in Southwest Florida on Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to speak at 12: 30 p.m. at Punta Rassa Condominiums in Fort Myers.

The governor will be joined by Division of of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

Lee County sustained severe damage after bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian as it came ashore as a Category 4 storm nearly two weeks ago.

“So this is going to take a lot of TLC, but my view is we got to get all hands on deck, we got to get all these communities moving forward. If you just let it toil, then that’s how they end up maybe never coming back, so I think there is a sense of urgency on it and we’re working across the board with all those,” DeSantis said in a news conference Thursday in Nokomis.

The state opened its first Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers a week ago.

As recovery efforts for the storm continue, state officials have also paved the way for those impacted to receive jobless benefits and federal assistance in multiple counties, including throughout Central Florida.

The Department of Children and Families also announced Saturday that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved.

