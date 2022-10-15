Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes.

Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set to run from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Orlando city officials already announced several important road closures, including the following.

Robinson Street

Orange Avenue

Summerlin Avenue

Rosalind Street

Central Boulevard

Magnolia Drive

Eola Drive

‘Come out with Pride’ executive director Tatiana Quiroga said the closures are necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We really felt that this year was the one to make sure we really amped up our security,” Quiroga said. “So we did hire a new security company. We will barricade in the entire festival.”

In Volusia County, more than 100,000 people are expected to turn out for the 30th annual Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police warned drivers that traffic is likely to be more congested near the following roadways.

International Speedway Boulevard

Nova Road

U.S. Highway 1

Only motorcycles will be allowed on Main Street Saturday and Sunday as part of the event.

Other street closures may be available at any time for either the Pride celebration in Orlando or Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

