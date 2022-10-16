D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties.

D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), according to DCF.

“The first week of D-SNAP has been highly successful with nearly 100,000 pre-registrations,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the virtual/telephonic option so that we can provide you with the quickest service possible. The process is simple, saves times, and avoids applicants from having to attend an in-person D-SNAP event. Our team at the Department remains committed to providing Floridians with support they need following Hurricane Ian.”

The D-SNAP program is being implemented in phases and by county and pre-registration is required.

To qualify for D-SNAP benefits:

Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits



Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian



Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related lost such as: Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses



Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements



Phase three begins Monday, Oct. 27 and includes Lake, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia, Putnam, and Hillsborough counties.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

