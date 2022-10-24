81º

Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest

Maurice Jones, 35, died at hospital

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills.

Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.

Investigators said they found Maurice Jones, 35, shot at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

VICTIM: Maurice Jones, 35, died at the hospital (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies said there was a second victim, a woman in her 30s, who was also shot, but she was expected to survive.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help find whoever opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-8477.

