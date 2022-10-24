VIDEO: Deputies rescue 3 women trapped in overturned vehicle in Indian River County canal

A deputy and Amazon truck driver worked to rescue three women trapped in a vehicle partially submerged in an Indian River County canal, video shows.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies and an Amazon truck driver rescued three women earlier in October trapped in a car that flipped into a Florida canal, video released Saturday by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Dan Whittington was responding to another call on Oct. 8 when he noticed the overturned car in a canal.

“Deputy Whittington immediately took action and descended himself into the canal to rescue the occupants inside the vehicle,” the post reads. “Also on scene, was an unidentified Amazon driver that went into the canal to assist Deputy Whittington.”

In the video, you can hear a woman panicking and the responding deputy saying, “Take it easy, ma’am. We got you, we got you.”

Other law enforcement and fire rescue arrived to help, pull the three women to safety. All three were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies added that two of the women are recovering from minor injuries, but did not provide an update on the third woman.

