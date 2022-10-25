Pine-Sol products recalled over risk of bacteria exposure

Some of the Pine-Sol products under a recall by Clorox.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Clorox is recalling several Pine-Sol products over a risk of exposure to a bacteria that’s especially dangerous to people with weakened immune systems.

Clorox is recalling Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave” and “Lemon Fresh” scents.

The company is also recalling Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” “Lemon Fresh” and “Orange Energy” scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144 and 175 fluid ounces. All of the bottles should have a date code on it beginning with “A4,″ followed by a five-digit number less than 22249.

Clorox said the products may contain a bacteria called pseudomonas aeruginosa. This bacteria, which is found in soil and water, does not usually affect people with healthy immune systems, but people with compromised immune systems and people using external medical devices face a risk of serious infection if exposed to the bacteria.

All of the products were manufactured at a facility in Forest Park, Georgia through September 2022. The bottles were sold at major retailers nationwide and on Amazon.com.

Customers who have a recalled Pine-Sol product should take pictures of the date code and the 12-digit UPC code, and contact Pine-Sol for a refund by going to Pine-Sol Recall.com.

Throw out the product afterwards.

