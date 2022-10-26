Popular Aldi Advent calendars hitting store shelves soon

Tis’ the season for Advent calendars.

Grocery store chain Aldi says its popular Advent calendars will be available for purchase on Nov. 2.

These Advent calendars are quite popular as they cater to both adults and children.

Adults can partake in the fun of counting down to Christmas with wine, beer, hard seltzer, cheese and more.

The varieties available for children include a gnome kit, chocolate, Lego kits, Minecraft toys, Mattel Hot Wheels and Polly Pockets, Disney and Marvel books, Pokémon, Cocomelon and more.

And don’t forget your furry friends. There are dog and cat versions as well.

According to a photo shared on an Aldi Insider Facebook group, the stores will be using a ticketing system for the alcohol-themed calendars. The photo posted at a story said that tickets will be given out one hour prior to the store opening.

There’s a countdown calendar to suit almost anyone’s taste.

