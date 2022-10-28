OCPS warns parents of expected bus driver shortage on hurricane make-up day

Orange County school district to host bus driver job fairs throughout the summer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools issued a recording Thursday, warning parents that the district expects a school bus driver shortage on Friday.

Following Hurricane Ian, the district announced that Friday, Oct. 28, would become a hurricane make-up day instead of a student holiday/teacher non-work day.

However, the district stated in a recording that it expects a school bus driver shortage on the make-up day, as drivers will need to make several runs, causing some pick ups to be late.

The recording asks parents to be patient and — if possible — drive their students to school on Friday.

Previously, district officials announced seven additional hurricane make-up dates for the 2022-23 school year, which are as follows:

Nov. 9

Dec. 7

Jan. 18

Feb. 1

Feb. 15

March 22

May 10

These seven no-early-dismissal Wednesdays will satisfy the remaining instructional minutes that were lost due to the four-day closure caused by Ian, according to the district.

For more information on closures and make-up dates, visit the OCPS website here.

