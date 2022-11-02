Orange County deputies ID man killed in shooting

One man is dead and another injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to South Texas Avenue just south of West Oak Ridge Road where witnesses described an exchange of gunfire, a news release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. That man was identified Thursday as Eminem Esquilin Isaac, 22, deputies said.

A man in his 30s was also shot, left the scene in a vehicle and later crashed the vehicle, deputies said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement.

OCSO says a shooting happened here on S Texas avenue near Oak Ridge Rd. There’s a damaged car on the scene. We’re still waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/BxIZlutuAB — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) November 2, 2022

A witness told News 6 that they saw a man in a white T-shirt being pulled from the vehicle. The witness — who asked to remain anonymous — said he thought the man had a circle logo on his shirt, but as the circle grew, the witness realized it was a “waterfall of blood.”

“You’re seeing the energy or the life of a man leave this world. I’m unhinged,” he said. “I feel like I’m on the edge of the world looking down. I haven’t blinked much, can’t eat, I’m terrified. Nobody should be terrified to come outside.”

Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting, deputies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

