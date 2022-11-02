82º

Orange County deputies ID man killed in shooting

Scene located on South Texas Avenue

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Treasure Roberts, Reporter

One man is dead and another injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to South Texas Avenue just south of West Oak Ridge Road where witnesses described an exchange of gunfire, a news release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. That man was identified Thursday as Eminem Esquilin Isaac, 22, deputies said.

A man in his 30s was also shot, left the scene in a vehicle and later crashed the vehicle, deputies said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement.

A witness told News 6 that they saw a man in a white T-shirt being pulled from the vehicle. The witness — who asked to remain anonymous — said he thought the man had a circle logo on his shirt, but as the circle grew, the witness realized it was a “waterfall of blood.”

“You’re seeing the energy or the life of a man leave this world. I’m unhinged,” he said. “I feel like I’m on the edge of the world looking down. I haven’t blinked much, can’t eat, I’m terrified. Nobody should be terrified to come outside.”

Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting, deputies said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

