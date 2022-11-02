Orange County Parks to conduct 40-acre prescribed burn at Kelly Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Kelly Park will undergo a 40-acre prescribed burn Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Parks and Recreation Division.

The park will remain open for business until it reaches capacity, the division said. According to a news release, land managers will take advantage of a narrow range of weather conditions to conduct the burn, meeting prescribed metrics for ground moisture, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and the atmosphere’s ability to clear the area of smoke.

A specific time for the controlled burn was not provided.

Learn more about Orange County Parks at the division’s website OrangeCountyParks.net, or by calling it at 407-836-6200.

