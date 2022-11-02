Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report.

Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road.

[TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to an incident report, the homeowner called authorities to report that he shot a man, identified as Jose Enrique Benavides Montero, 31. The homeowner said the man was trying to steal his chickens, according to the report.

Deputies found Montero shot near chicken coops in the front yard of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told News 6 he heard about five or six gunshots.

It’s not known what type of birds the homeowner has on the property, but several cages can be seen outside the home.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The state attorney’s office will determine if the homeowner will face any charges.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: