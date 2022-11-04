Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims.

On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.

Many Black-owned businesses and homes were burned to the ground, and other Black residents were driven from the town.

In 2020 the city signed an apology letter acknowledging the massacre. A memorial has been put up and the city has equity programs.

Ocoee Remembers is a weekend-long event dedicated to bringing people together and educating people about the massacre.

It starts Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Julius “July” Perry Memorial Highway Honor Ride. The Tampa Bay and Orlando chapters of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will ride through Oakland, downtown Winter Garden and Ocoee, ending at Bill Breeze Park on Lakeshore Drive.

The Unity Day Festival will take place at that park between noon and 5 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, small business vendors and live entertainment and is free to attend.

Then on Sunday, a special worship service will be held at HighPoint Church on Ocoee Commerce Parkway at 11 a.m. The church will also hold a candlelight walk to honor the Ocoee massacre victims and descendants from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center and Bill Breeze Park.

A full list of events and other information is available on the Ocoee Remembers website.

