COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole

Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a county-by-county list of reopening announcements.

BREVARD COUNTY

CAPE CANAVERAL

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will return to normal operations beginning Friday.

MELBOURNE

Melbourne City Hall and all City of Melbourne facilities will reopen to the public as regularly scheduled on Nov. 11, with the exception of the Front Street boat ramps.

MERRITT ISLAND

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is scheduled to reopen Friday at 9 a.m.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Public Schools will reopen Friday, with the exception of Anthony Elementary School.

ORANGE COUNTY

ORLANDO

Orlando International Airport is set to reopen for domestic arrivals Thursday at 8 p.m. Operations for international and domestic flights will continue Friday.

University of Central Florida will reopen for normal operations on Saturday. Student and employees can click will reopen for normal operations on Saturday. Student and employees can click here for more information.

Walt Disney World announced a phased reopening on Thursday. Magic Kingdom will open from noon to 6 p.m., with plans to proceed with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at 7 p.m. Epcot will open from 1 - 9 p.m. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open from 1 - 7 p.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open from 2 - 10 p.m. Fantasmic! will not be presented on Thursday. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and miniature golf courses will remain closed through Thursday.

Universal Studios Florida , CityWalk and Islands of Adventure had a limited opening Thursday for hotel guests only. All parks will fully reopen Friday.

Gatorland is scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

LegoLand Florida Resort will have an adjusted schedule for Thursday. Legoland Florida Theme Park will be open from 12 - 6 p.m. Peppa Pig Theme Park will be open from 12 - 5 p.m.



SEMINOLE COUNTY

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

City offices and the city library will reopen Friday.

SANFORD

Orlando Sanford International Airport is expected to reopen Friday for scheduled flights.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

DAYTONA BEACH

Daytona International Airport is set to reopen 4 a.m. Friday, and the airfield will reopen at 6 a.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

City offices will reopen Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

This list will be updated as further information becomes available. Check back for updates.