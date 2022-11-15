Follow the brick road: LEGO convention coming to Central Florida in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Professional LEGO artists from around the U.S. will display creations and meet with fans at the Orlando Brick Convention next year.

The event will be held at the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park on March 18 and 19, 2023.

According to a release, there will be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities and cast from the “LEGO Masters” TV show.

Fans at the convention will be able to watch live builds and have access to thousands of bricks in the Construction Zone.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors.

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe.

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with.

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite.

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets.

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders.

All proceeds will go toward Creations for Charity, a nonprofit organization, that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 dates. Click here to learn more.

