Officials seek help identifying patient found at Orlando Health hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is reaching out to the public to figure out the identity of a patient at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

In a release, officials said the patient arrived at the hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from a downtown parking garage area near Robinson Street.

He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard, a mustache, weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, the release shows.

According to Orlando Health, the patient was well-groomed, wearing size 36 Evolution blue jeans with whitewash, a gray T-shirt with Nirvana and a yellow smiley face, and New Balance tennis shoes. Officials added that they believe he is somewhere between his late 20s and mid 30s.

Anyone with information about the patient or who recognizes the description is urged to contact the hospital at 321-841-2983.

