‘Neverbreak Trunks’: Vintage trunk washes up along Florida beach

A strange relic washed up along the beach shore in St. Johns County Friday, according to officials with the Fort Matanzas National Monument.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A strange relic washed up along the beach shore near St. Augustine Friday, according to officials with the Fort Matanzas National Monument.

Park workers posted images of the relic to social media, showing what appeared to be a luggage trunk.

[TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on I-4 in Polk, Hillsborough counties, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The old black trunk washed up along a nearby park beach, though nothing of note was found inside it, park officials said.

According to park officials, the box itself was a vintage 1930s steamer trunk, belonging to a brand called “Neverbreak Trunks.”

No information was provided on how the trunk washed ashore, though the find comes weeks after Hurricane Nicole washed up several other items during its trek through Florida, including an old Spanish coin and human remains.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: